Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 53,691 shares.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

