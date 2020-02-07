NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.51. NIO shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 53,813,102 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 72.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

