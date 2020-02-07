Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.49. Blink Charging shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 658,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.