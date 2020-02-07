Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $19.69

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.69. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 443,662 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.