Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 4.8%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.12, 5,748,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,358,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

