Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $34.10

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $34.10. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 510,860 shares traded.
TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
