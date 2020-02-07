Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $34.10

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $34.10. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 510,860 shares traded.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.