Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.22 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.