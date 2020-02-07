Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

