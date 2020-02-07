Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International Inc
Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International Inc
Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in CNH Industrial NV
Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in CNH Industrial NV
Johnson & Johnson Stake Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC
Johnson & Johnson Stake Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC
Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc
Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc
Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 353,850 Shares of Mobileiron Inc
Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 353,850 Shares of Mobileiron Inc
Digimarc Corp Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Services LLC
Digimarc Corp Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Services LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report