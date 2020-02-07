Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

