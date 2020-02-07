Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. The Rubicon Project makes up about 4.7% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 83,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $631,300.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $1,861,709 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

