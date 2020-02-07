Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 353,850 Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353,850 shares during the period. Mobileiron comprises about 3.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron Inc has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

