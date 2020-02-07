Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Digimarc accounts for about 2.3% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at $991,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

