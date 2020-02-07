Cowen Prime Services LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 1,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $147,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $89,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.37. NVE Corp has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $104.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

