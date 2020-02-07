Cowen Prime Services LLC Increases Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises 1.4% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic by 24.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 102.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Harmonic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

