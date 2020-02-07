Cowen Prime Services LLC Buys 3,835 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

