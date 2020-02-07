Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $30.45 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

