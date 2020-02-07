Cowen Prime Services LLC Increases Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

