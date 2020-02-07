Cowen Prime Services LLC Acquires 10,310 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

