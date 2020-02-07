Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 131,940 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,940 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions accounts for approximately 10.6% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $23,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 234,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after buying an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 1.40.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

