AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,782 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 16.3% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $95,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

