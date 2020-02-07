AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,510,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,782 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 16.3% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $95,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 131,940 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc.
Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 131,940 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc.
AT&T Inc. Stake Boosted by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC
AT&T Inc. Stake Boosted by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC
Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp
Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp
Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Community Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc.
Community Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc.
Community Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc
Community Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report