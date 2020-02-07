Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Community Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 29,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 739.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,222 shares of company stock worth $29,963,163. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

NYSE EW opened at $236.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

