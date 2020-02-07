Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $311,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 785,918 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 629,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 489,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

