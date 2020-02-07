Community Capital Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 249,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

