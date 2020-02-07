Community Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Community Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NEE stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $177.88 and a 1-year high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

