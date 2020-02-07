Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,236 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

