1,300 Shares in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $448.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.35. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $2,132,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,500 shares of company stock worth $62,772,160. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

