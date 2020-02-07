Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.87. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

