CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CRH opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.90.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

