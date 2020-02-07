CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) PT Raised to C$6.50

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on CRH Medical from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $410.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.