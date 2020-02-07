CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) PT Raised to C$6.50

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on CRH Medical from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at C$5.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.29. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $410.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

