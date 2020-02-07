Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$2.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$2.76 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $369.36 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.