Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$14.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

FC opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $423.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

