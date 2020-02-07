JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.07.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.77 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

