JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.07.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$31.77 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.