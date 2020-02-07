Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.14.

TSE KL opened at C$49.53 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$38.80 and a 12 month high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

