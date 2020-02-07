Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) PT Raised to C$62.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

TSE:MIC opened at C$59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of C$39.44 and a 52-week high of C$61.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total transaction of C$28,282.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,463.86.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

