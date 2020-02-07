Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

MRE opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$862.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

