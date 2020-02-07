Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.18.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$66.73 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$60.06 and a one year high of C$73.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

