HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Feb 7th, 2020

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE:SLR opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 37.36 and a current ratio of 38.75.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

