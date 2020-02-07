Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

