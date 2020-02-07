Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

WWD stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

