Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TF. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

TSE TF opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$9.18 and a one year high of C$10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a current ratio of 50.58 and a quick ratio of 50.25.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

