Analysts Offer Predictions for Saia Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Saia stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

