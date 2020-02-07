Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

NYSE:ABG opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

