Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

