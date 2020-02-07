Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reissued their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TXP opened at C$0.67 on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration will post -0.0202198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,848,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,139,500.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.