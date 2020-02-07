ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 22.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22.50 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

