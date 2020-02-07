SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $80.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $33,926,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Lifted by Seaport Global Securities
Becton Dickinson and Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Becton Dickinson and Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Caterpillar Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share
Caterpillar Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Group LP Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Group LP Cut by Analyst
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Charter Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Charter Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report