SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $80.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $33,926,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.