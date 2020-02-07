Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 451.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,829 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

