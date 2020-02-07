Becton Dickinson and Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

BDX stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.81. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.