Caterpillar Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2020 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

CAT opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

