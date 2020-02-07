Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Group LP Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone Group in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $6,232,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

